Wednesday
January 22
PM: We brought additional AMD 9bn 307mn to Armenia
PM: We brought additional AMD 9bn 307mn to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on Facebook livestream about the money that was spent on New Year's events.

According to the Prime Minister, by spending 271 million drams for these event, an additional 9 billion 307 million drams were brought to Armenia.

"More than 4 billion drams of it has taken place in the provinces," Pashinyan added, in particular.

He noted that as a result of organizing such events, many came to Yerevan to celebrate the New Year, after which some of them also visited the provinces.

"Through this, we have helped those who have small businesses generate more revenue," the prime minister emphasized. “There is a more important record. As a result of mildest calculations, as a result of this additional 9 billion [dram] in trade, I am told that more than 325 million drams of tax will be generated. (...). (...) many businessmen took advantage of this circulation of money. Next year we will be carrying out a larger-scale spending in connection with the New Year [events]."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
