News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Ruling bloc thwarts attempts to investigate dubious activities of Yerevan city hall
Ruling bloc thwarts attempts to investigate dubious activities of Yerevan city hall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On January 22, the ruling My Step alliance of Armenia hindered the vote on the activities and powers of a parliamentary ad hoc inquiry committee that was being set up to investigate legality of the Yerevan Municipality receiving transportation vehicles by some businesses.

Only the parliamentary opposition - Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions - supported the initiative. A total of 39 deputies voted for and 2 others - against it. The parliamentary majority – My Step faction - boycotted the vote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos