Ruling bloc thwarts attempts to investigate dubious activities of Yerevan city hall

YEREVAN. – On January 22, the ruling My Step alliance of Armenia hindered the vote on the activities and powers of a parliamentary ad hoc inquiry committee that was being set up to investigate legality of the Yerevan Municipality receiving transportation vehicles by some businesses.
Only the parliamentary opposition - Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions - supported the initiative. A total of 39 deputies voted for and 2 others - against it. The parliamentary majority – My Step faction - boycotted the vote.