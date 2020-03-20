Artsakh restricts entry of foreign citizens until April 14

European Commission ready to consider corona bonds

Putin, Assad discuss situation in Syria

Armenian national hospitalized in Russia was in contact with coronavirus patient in Armenia

Hackers, in some cases from Azerbaijan, hack Armenian social media pages, spread disinformation on coronavirus

Armenia President signs Law on Material Reserve, attached package of laws

Armenian FM congratulates Iranians on Novruz holiday

Ambassador Lacote urges French citizens in Armenia to return to France

US, Mexico consider travel restrictions

Armenian is appointed adviser to Ukraine PM

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Embassy in Moscow confirms: Coronavirus detected in Armenia citizen who left for Russia

Armenian man dies of coronavirus in LA

Ukraine International Airlines to conduct Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev charter flight on March 25

Armenia PM to newly appointed Police chief, NSS director: We haven't made landmark changes in these 6 months

Bank of America says coronavirus recession can no longer be avoided

Media Advocate starts monitoring of restriction cases of media activity, censorship conducted by the Commandant’s Office

What does it take to become judge in Armenia?

Armenia Central Bank: Government will not borrow from Bank

2nd day that journalists not allowed attending Armenia parliament committees’ meetings

Washington, Seoul reach no agreement on expenses of deploying US troops on Korean Peninsula

112 of 136 coronavirus cases in Armenia are correlated with 2 primary cases

Central Bank representative: Inflation in Armenia will remain at its low level in coming months

All flights to Georgia to be suspended from March 21

State Minister: No case of coronavirus recorded in Karabakh

Russia Prosecutor's Office decides to hand ex-MP over to Armenia

Doctor, 35, commits suicide in Yerevan

Armenia is ranked 116th in UN 2020 World Happiness Report

Presidential candidate: I called on authorities to declare state of emergency in Artsakh

Saudi Arabia suspends all domestic flights

Armenia cultural establishments open their doors to visitors in virtual domain (VIDEO)

Soldier detained in connection with murder in Armenia’s Tavush

Turkey reports 4 deaths from coronavirus

New case of coronavirus in Russia, patient had come from Armenia

Fire at Armenia government building causes considerable damage (PHOTOS)

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Refrain from any provocative action

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 136 in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia ex-attorney general comments on case of Vahagn Harutyunyan

Newspaper: Election passions running high in Artsakh

Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee of Armenia parliament to go to Karabakh?

Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction completely changes government draft

Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna first flight to take place Friday

Fire occurs in the first building of Armenian government

Archbishop Dirayr Panossian dies

Minister says coronavirus consequences will have short-term significant impact on Armenian economy

Armenia confirms 122 coronavirus cases, Eurovision 2020 canceled, 19.03.20 digest

Armenia limits export of certain goods

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Stoltenberg says North Macedonia will become a member of NATO soon

Death toll in Turkey reaches 3

Armenian president appoints NSS and police chiefs

Russia declaring high-alert regime amid coronavirus pandemic

Commissioner for diaspora: We have no information on Armenians living in Italy who may be infected

Yerevan 2020 budget expenditures increase by AMD 9bn 248mn

Donations for coronavirus prevention, overcoming in Armenia reach AMD 100mn

Armenian SRC head: We will have a shortfall of the state budget

Adjarabet donated 50 million AMD to fight against COVID-19

Damascus urges to lift sanctions against Syria amid coronavirus pandemic

Dollar gains value in Armenia

EU chief negotiator for Brexit tests positive for coronavirus

Bloomberg: Ruble recognized as the second most unstable currency

Kamo Vardanyan appointed Artsakh first deputy commander

Karabakh government session discusses epidemiological situation in republic

Levon Aronian's wife is in moderate condition

Armenian MFA: Consul General of Russia’s Rostov coordinates aid to compatriots stuck on Lars checkpoint

Armenia PM congratulates Georgia colleague on his birthday

Yerevan mayor speaks on state of emergency in Armenia

Media Advocate fully shares concerns expressed in statement of Journalists’ Union of Armenia, media editors

MFA urges Armenia citizens wishing to return from Russia to use air routes exclusively

Pashinyan: Armenia has no food security problems

Turkish president believes world is entering new era that could lead to global changes

PM: Armenia is one of least panicked countries

Australian government to ban entry into country on March 20

Armenian girl, 4.5, who underwent complex heart surgery dies

Armenia's Pashinyan: Old world is crumbling right before our eyes

Trump thanks physicians and nurses for fight against coronavirus

Government members applaud Armenia businessmen, healthcare workers

Health ministry: 50 people get infected in Iran every hour, 1 person dies every 10 minutes

Armenia minister of health: None of 115 coronavirus patients’ lives are at risk

Armenia premier: We consider “tax holiday” idea to be bad

Armenia businesses to get interest-free loans

Dollar exchange rate exceeds 81 rubles for the first time since January 2016

PACE rapporteur urges Azerbaijani authorities to fulfill obligations

No coronavirus cases reported in Wuhan in a day

Armenia government outlines steps it plans to take at this stage of crisis

Armenia PM: We have not set ourselves task of restoring pre-crisis economic situation

Yerevan Council of Elders meeting being held at city hall lobby

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Murder in Yerevan, suspect is victim’s son-in-law

World oil prices going up

PM shows how his family spends evenings during state of emergency in Armenia

Armenia Ministry of Health: Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches 115

Stabbing in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 2 injured

OSCE monitoring exercises suspended due to coronavirus

Newspaper: Armenia parliament to set up working group on investment promotion

Newspaper: Armenia senior officials, MPs to transfer their April bonuses to coronavirus battle fund

Newspaper: Following in footsteps of Armenia National Security Service new revelation

Newspaper: Armenia authorities express their concerns to Russian over Vahagn Harutyunyan case

Armenia may face decline in remittances from Russia

Erdogan urges Turks to stay at home