US, Mexico consider travel restrictions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with his Mexican counterpart the possibility of restricting travel to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The US may announce restrictions on entry through the US-Mexico border on Friday. According to Reuters, the restrictions will be similar to those introduced by the US and Canada agreed to accept at the northern border.
Pompeo tweeted that he is working closely with Mexican FM Marcelo Ebrard on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from the further transmission of #COVID19. Together, we can reduce public health risks and prioritize essential cross-border commerce and trade.”
The Mexican MFA said after a conversation between Pompeo and Ebrard that bilateral efforts will be aimed at maintaining trade flows and economic activity between the two countries, as well as combating coronavirus.
According to three US officials and one Mexican official, the US and Mexican governments are still discussing possible border restrictions that would not include cross-border trade.