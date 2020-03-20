Embassy in Moscow confirms: Coronavirus detected in Armenia citizen who left for Russia

The embassy of Armenia in Russia has confirmed the information that novel coronavirus had been detected in an Armenian citizen who had left for Russia on March 11.
"The latter is currently in a Krasnodar region hospital department intended for the isolation of those infected with COVID-2019," the embassy said in a statement.
Armenian News-NEWS.am had earlier reported that the second person infected with coronavirus in Kuban, Russia, and hospitalized in Sochi town had came from Armenia, the operative headquarters of the Krasnodar region reports.