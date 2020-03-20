Armenia confirms 136 coronavirus cases, Armenian man dies in California of coronavirus, 20.03.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 20.03.2020:

· The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 136; 14 more cases have been confirmed, the country’s health ministry reported.

Armenia has only one recovered person yet.

In the meantime, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan, 112 cases are correlated with the two primary cases.

By the way, there have been over 250,000 coronavirus confirmed cases globally, while the death toll has exceeded 10,000. And the number of people recovered is more than 89,000.

· Meanwhile, a 34-year-old Armenian man from Glendora, California, died Thursday in a Pasadena hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus just last week.

Jeffrey Ghazarian became the second person in LA County to die from the coronavirus.

Ghazarian’s family told TMZ that he flew from LA to Orlando on March 2 for a work conference, but stayed a few extra days to visit Disney World and Universal theme parks with friends. He was hospitalized on March 14 after returning to LA and passed away Thursday morning.

· A physician committed suicide in Yerevan on Friday by jumping off the window.

He was reportedly attending a party at his relative's house, after which the participants found out that he was not in the room, and his dead body was found outside the building.

· The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has granted the petition by the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office to hand wanted ex-MP Levon Sargsyan over to Armenia’s law enforcement to prosecute, Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to Prosecutor General, wrote on his Facebook.

Levon Sargsyan is accused in Armenia of ordering the robbery attack, about 12 years ago, on the house of Armen Avetisyan, now ex-head of the Customs Committee.

· A contract serviceman has been detained on suspicion of murder on Wednesday in a town of Armenia’s Tavush Province.

During an argument between a group of people, the soldier had stabbed a person to death, as well as had struck two other residents with the knife causing them injuries.

A contract soldier has been detained. A criminal case has been initiated and an investigation is underway.