Sunday
March 22
Hackers, in some cases from Azerbaijan, hack Armenian social media pages, spread disinformation on coronavirus
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has detected users registered on social media whose posts have contained disinformation on made-up cases of coronavirus deaths in Armenia.

It was found that hackers, in some cases from Azerbaijan, have hacked the social media pages of individual Armenian users and spread disinformation, the NSS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The NSS urges social media users to adhere to the security rules for their pages as much possible, and calls on the public to rely solely on official news feed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
