Lonely elderly in Armenia will be provided with food
Lonely elderly in Armenia will be provided with food
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian pensioners living alone will be provided with necessary food staff for a month because of coronavirus, the Armenian government said.

Mission Armenia organization will help 1,934 lonely pensioners in Yerevan and 1,893 in Armenia’s regions with the support of Armenia’s labor and social affairs ministry.

German Red Cross will provide 215 pensioners with food staff necessary for a month.

The Armenian government declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14. Armenia has confirmed 136 cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
