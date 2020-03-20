US suspends routine visa services at all embassies and consulates

The U.S. Department of State is temporarily suspending routine visa services at all U.S. embassies and consulates amid coronavirus outbreak.
Embassies and consulates will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of March 20, 2020. As resources allow, embassies and consulates will continue to provide urgent and emergency visa services. The overseas missions will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.
Applicants with an urgent matter and need to travel immediately should follow the guidance provided at the Embassy’s website to request an emergency appointment.