News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian lawmakers gather for emergency session
Armenian lawmakers gather for emergency session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s National Assembly is holding an emergency session late on Friday evening.

Secretary of Bright Armenia parliamentary group Gevorg Gorgisyan confirmed the reports for Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The lawmaker said he had just recently learned about a new session, and he is not aware of the agenda.

In his opening speech, speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said that one of the issues on the agenda of the emergency debate is government-proposed draft package on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offenses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos