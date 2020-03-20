Armenian government offers to fine those breaching quarantine rules

YEREVAN. – Armenian lawmakers gathered for an emergency debate to discuss amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offenses that were proposed by the government.
The amendments were presented by Deputy Justice Minister Vahe Danielyan who said the Armenian legislation lacks specific legal consequences for violation of the certain regulations stemming from the state of emergency.
“These amendments will ensure the established order of emergency rules. Not all citizens are willing to be isolated or to self-isolate,” Deputy Minister said.
The government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation. The government suggests that the fine has to be equal to 300-500 minimum monthly wages. The Cabinet also offers to punish those who would violate the restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information set by the rules under a state of emergency.
As to the amendments to the Criminal Code, violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation during a state of emergency, which negligently caused infection of others, will be punished by an arrest up to 3 months, or an imprisonment up to five years.