Armenia president and health minister discuss coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting with healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan to discuss coronavirus outbreak.
Health minister briefed the president on the current situation and trends over coronavirus as well as on the measures to prevent it from spreading.
President Sarkissian hailed the moves aimed at prevention of COVID-19 from spreading. President underscored importance of working with different countries and relevant international agencies, a move which could also contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the fight against disease.
Armen Sarkissian expressed his readiness to support and assist the government on the matter.