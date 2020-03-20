Armenian army's medical service switched to enhanced mode

YEREVAN. – The medical service of the Armed Forces of Armenia switched to an enhanced mode, head of the Military Medical Directorate of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Sahak Ohanyan told reporters.
Military personnel are banned from taking leave, the soldier is allowed to leave the military unit only to attend funeral or a wedding ceremony of a family member. This rule is also toughened, and the soldiers are allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or a funeral of his sister, brother, mother or father only.
However, according to Colonel Ohanyan, no cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the Armed Forces of Armenia so far.
The Armenian government declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14. The first case of coronavirus in Armenia was recorded on March 1. Armenia has confirmed 136 cases of infection as of Friday morning.