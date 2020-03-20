Armenian army has necessary drugs and medical equipment

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Armed Forces are fully provided with all necessary medical equipment and drugs to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, head of the Military Medical Directorate of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Sahak Ohanyan told reporters.
The head of the department also emphasized that the armed forces started taking measures against the possible spread of coronavirus in Armed Forces in February 2020.
Ohanyan noted that the introduction of quarantine measures at all military units also increased the effectiveness of the measures.
“In addition, restrictions were imposed on the movement of contracted military personnel, in particular, a ban on their travels abroad is in force,” he explained.
The Armenian government declared a state of emergency from March 16 to April 14. The first case of coronavirus in Armenia was recorded on March 1. Armenia has confirmed 136 cases of infection as of Friday morning.