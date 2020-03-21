WHO: At least 20 different coronavirus vaccines in development

WHO officials said at least 20 different coronavirus vaccines were in trials around the globe, CNBS reported.

“The acceleration of this process is really truly dramatic in terms of what we’re able to do, building on work that started with SARS, that started with MERS and now is being used for COVID-19,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for WHO’s emergencies program, said.

However, the vaccine that will pass the clinical trials and safety approvals will be available not earlier than in 18 months.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 230,000 people in 140 countries and killed at least 10,000.

Armenia has confirmed 136 cases as of Friday, March 20.