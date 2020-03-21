WHO on coronavirus: Young people are not ‘invincible’

The World Health Organization issued a warning and noted that young people are not immune to the new type of coronavirus and should avoid socialization, which can lead to the transmission of COVID-19 to older people, BBC reported.

“The choices made by the young can be "the difference between life and death for someone else", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Although older people are hardest hit, younger people are not spared. I have a message for young people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” he added.