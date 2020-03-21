Armenian SRC: Georgia establishes new regulations for trucks

Georgia has established new regulations for trucks in its territory, the Armenian State Revenue Committee reported.
Control is tightened for trucks that have been in countries at high risk for the spread of coronavirus over the past 14 days - China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Austria, Germany, France, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark. The drivers who have visited these countries will be accompanied by escort throughout the entire period of cargo transportation through the territory of Georgia - from checkpoint to checkpoint.
Drivers who have visited these countries over the past 14 days and import goods to Georgia will be replaced by people who are not at risk, and the customs authority will sanitize the cars. If the driver of this truck is a foreigner, he will return to the country from which he arrived, and if he is a Georgian citizen, he will be sent to quarantine. In other cases, the cargo tractor may be replaced by a non-risk one.
As for drivers and goods from countries outside the risk zone, the latter are subjected to checks.