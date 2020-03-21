US government abolishes aid to Artsakh

Despite active efforts by Armenian lobbyists and congressmen in recent months, US direct aid to Artsakh has been abolished. The Trump administration decided to reduce the demining program in Artsakh, Armenian Center for American Studies reported.

The Armenian Center for American Studies has repeatedly presented the work of the Azerbaijani authorities, including the money spent on the US Security Council, to advance their interests. It was the US National Security Council that would determine the future of this program, they said.

The US was the only state other than Armenia that provided direct financial aid to Artsakh without recognizing its independence, the center said in a statement.