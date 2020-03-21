News
Armenia and Iran expand list of goods to be transported
Armenia and Iran expand list of goods to be transported
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia and Iran have expanded the list of goods to be transported, Armenian government’s press service reported.

In connection with the need to introduce a procedure for the transport of goods as part of humanitarian aid, a decision was made by the government on February 24, 2020, according to which transportation of goods of economic importance between the two countries is allowed.

Transportation of the other goods is permitted by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, taking into account the possibility of admission to the Meghri checkpoint, the quantity, and the characteristics of the goods.

The movement of non-transportable goods and the subsequent return of vehicles after delivery to Iran is coordinated by the Armenian police, taking into account the instructions and proposals of the Armenian health ministry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
