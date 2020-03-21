Georgia to declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

A state of emergency will be in force in Georgia until April 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic, News-Georgia reported.
Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has already addressed President Salome Zourabichvili with a corresponding request.
By the morning of March 21, the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Georgia was 47. One patient has recovered and has already been discharged from the hospital.
Georgia has already closed its borders for foreigners for two weeks.
From today, the country stops air traffic in all directions, airports will only accept special flights of Georgian Airways, implemented in coordination with the authorities to evacuate compatriots.
Starting March 20, Georgia has banned the operation of all commercial facilities except grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, post offices, and bank branches.