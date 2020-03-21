Russia urges US to lift unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia has urged the US to lift the unilateral sanctions against Iran amid the spread of coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.
“We called on the United States to abandon the inhumane practice of applying unilateral sanctions against Iran, which in the current situation of the spread of coronavirus has an acute shortage of funds to solve urgent problems in the healthcare sector,” said Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov.
The deputy minister noted that Washington is well aware of the difference between one-off deliveries of humanitarian aid consignments and Iran’s lack of the ability to receive export revenues from the American side for the financing of relevant programs due to many years of unprecedented harsh sanctions pressure.
Nevertheless, US officials do not disdain the obvious distortion of this indisputable fact, pursuing their own geopolitical goals, which we understand, he added.
WHO has already recognized coronavirus as a pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases globally has reached 283,738, the death toll - 11,832 and the number of people recovered - 93,564.