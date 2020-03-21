News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russia urges US to lift unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia urges US to lift unilateral sanctions against Iran
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Russia urges US to lift unilateral sanctions against Iran

The deputy minister noted that Washington is well aware of the difference between one-off deliveries of humanitarian aid consignments…

Russia has urged the US to lift the unilateral sanctions against Iran amid the spread of coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.

“We called on the United States to abandon the inhumane practice of applying unilateral sanctions against Iran, which in the current situation of the spread of coronavirus has an acute shortage of funds to solve urgent problems in the healthcare sector,” said Russian Deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov.

The deputy minister noted that Washington is well aware of the difference between one-off deliveries of humanitarian aid consignments and Iran’s lack of the ability to receive export revenues from the American side for the financing of relevant programs due to many years of unprecedented harsh sanctions pressure.

Nevertheless, US officials do not disdain the obvious distortion of this indisputable fact, pursuing their own geopolitical goals, which we understand, he added.

WHO has already recognized coronavirus as a pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases globally has reached 283,738, the death toll - 11,832 and the number of people recovered - 93,564.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren
Harutyunyan held an online nationwide parent meeting …
 France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation
It will be debated on in the Senate, too...
 1,246 coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia so far
The spokesperson for the Minister of Health informed…
 Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people
Including Syrian-Armenian refugees and people living in dormitories…
 Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia
And six of them need intensive therapy because…
 Armenia President has telephone conversation with Israel colleague
They discussed the process of overcoming coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos