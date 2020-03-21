Georgia declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Georgia declared state of emergency on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sputnik - Georgia reported.
As reported earlier, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has addressed President Salome Zourabichvili with a corresponding request.
According to him, the Georgian government imposes several restrictions during the state of emergency, but without curfews and quarantines.
By the morning of March 21, the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Georgia was 47. One patient has recovered and has already been discharged from the hospital.
Georgia has already closed its borders for foreigners for two weeks.
Starting March 20, Georgia has banned the operation of all commercial facilities except grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, post offices, and bank branches.