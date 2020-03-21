French MP Valerie Boyer tests positive for coronavirus

Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Croatia, 1 teen in critical condition

Chinese media helps in fight against COVID-19

France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation

1,246 coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia so far

Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people

Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia

Armenia President has telephone conversation with Israel colleague

No coronavirus recorded in Karabakh army

157 out of 190 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases of infection

Economists were predicting today's events back in 2006

Jnews.ge: 30 Georgia citizens who returned from Armenia are accommodated in hotels

Man, 53, killed in Etchmiadzin

Abkhazia is holding twofold presidential elections

Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Azerbaijan, India, Sweden, Bulgaria, Croatia

Armenia first deputy minister of justice is tested for coronavirus

Man, 54, dies of bee sting in Armenia’ Shirak

Armenia polyclinics to monitor health of persons who returned from Upper Lars via Georgia

What did Kim Kardashian look like 20 years ago? (PHOTOS)

Armenia emergency ministry equipment being disinfected (PHOTOS)

Embassy in Georgia: 140 Armenia citizens stuck at Upper Lars have been transported home

Trump says China should have warned about novel coronavirus earlier

NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Lithuania PM is tested for coronavirus

Court sentences Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporter to 3 years in prison

Court accepts for proceedings Armenia PM daughter’s 2nd lawsuit against NGO head

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia reaches 190

What is Emily Ratajkowski “busy” with while in quarantine? (PHOTOS)

Arsenal ready to sell Mkhitaryan for €25mn

Real Madrid ex-president dies of coronavirus

Robert Lewandowski and his wife donate 1 million euro to fight coronavirus pandemic

Media reports: Trump sends letter to Kim Jong-un offering help in fight against coronavirus

Bolivia to suspend presidential election because of coronavirus

Putin pledges assistance to Italy to fight coronavirus

Mike Pence and his wife to be tested for coronavirus

Turkey bans people above 65 from leaving home

Germany prepares supplementary budget of 150 billion euros amid coronavirus pandemic

Cavani returns to Uruguay to help his native city

Second patient recovers from coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia nationals cannot enter Georgia, including through Upper Lars checkpoint, MFA warns

Egypt closes all mosques and churches to prevent coronavirus spread

Spain's new coronavirus cases rise to 5,000 in 24 hours

Iran says they will produce antiviral drug used in China

Armenia closes bars, night clubs, trade centers starting March 22

Liga MX president tests positive for coronavirus

Dalai Lama is under quarantine

140 Armenia nationals stuck on Russia-Georgia border to be transported to Armenia

Self-isolated Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Sporting CP President to help doctors fight coronavirus

World Bank to finance infrastructure and services in 55 Armenian communities

EU proposes new policy objectives of Eastern Partnership

Rouhani says social distancing in country amid coronavirus may last 2-3 weeks

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

Russia confirms 306 coronavirus cases

FIFA releases 2018 World Cup official movie

Coronavirus: Armenian president expresses hope Armenia, Artsakh will emerge from this challenge as winners

Turkey suspends air traffic with 46 more states amid coronavirus pandemic

Sarkissian says he has no plans to meet Artsakh presidential candidates while being in Karabakh

Commandant makes changes on entry into Armenia amid coronavirus outbreak

French MP Valerie Boyer tests positive for coronavirus

Georgia declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Ronaldinho celebrating his 40th birthday in jail

Russia urges US to lift unilateral sanctions against Iran

Doctors in Yerevan gathering food for their colleagues from infectious diseases hospital

Netflix sets up $ 100 million fund to help staff during pandemic

Ronaldo's mother discharged from hospital

Georgia to declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Armenia and Iran expand list of goods to be transported

Kate Middleton stuns in a dusty pink suit while visiting coronavirus frontline health workers

Armenian education minister urges parents to join nationwide parent meeting

Milan ready to part with Ibrahimovic

Coronavirus in Armenia: The commandant’s hotline is already operating

91,994 patients recovered from coronavirus globally

Armenian health ministry on coronavirus: Persons in close contact with 27 patients are quarantined

Armenian president meets his Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert

The European Individual Chess Championship postponed

Yerevan resident tries to commit suicide in NSS building

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire nearly 250 times in passing week

US government abolishes aid to Artsakh

Eurovision songs for 2020 will not be eligible to compete in 2021

133 out of 160 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases

Neymar ready to sue PSG

US vice president's office employee tests positive for coronavirus

North Korea tests ballistic missiles

Armenian SRC: Georgia establishes new regulations for trucks

Armenia records 160 coronavirus cases

Xavi in quarantine: Legendary football player dances with his wife

WHO on coronavirus: Young people are not ‘invincible’

WHO: At least 20 different coronavirus vaccines in development

Armenia media organizations urge government to repeal 23, 24, 25 and 26 provisions of decision on state of emergency

14 Armenian nationals arrive in Yerevan from Vienna

Etchmiadzin coronavirus case is example of criminal negligence, Armenian MP says

Armenia: 4 coronavirus patients have pneumonia, 2 are in intensive care unit

UK closes all social venues to reduce speed of coronavirus spread

Armenian lawmakers approve in first reading the bill proposing to punish quarantine violators

Armenian army has necessary drugs and medical equipment

Armenian army's medical service switched to enhanced mode

Armenia president and health minister discuss coronavirus outbreak

Armenian government offers to fine those breaching quarantine rules

US suspends routine visa services at all embassies and consulates