French MP Valerie Boyer tests positive for coronavirus

French MP Valerie Boyer has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to her Facebook post, she has warned her close entourage, and more than 70 people passed the test for coronavirus. All of them tested negative.
As she noted, she was treated at a hospital, and her screening tests, hospital and choice to follow the experimental treatment are open to all compatriots.
However, she has decided to continue her treatment at home to give way to other more sick people, Boyer added.
By the way, France has already confirmed 12,612 coronavirus cases. The death toll has reached 450.
WHO has already recognized coronavirus as a pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases globally has reached 283,738, the death toll - 11,832 and the number of people recovered - 93,564.