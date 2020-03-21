Commandant makes changes on entry into Armenia amid coronavirus outbreak

Commandant Tigran Avinyan has amended his decision on the entry into Armenia.
According to him, people can enter Armenia in case of urgent needs or to participate in funerals of close relatives of the deceased.
And the exception to the ban on entry into Armenia also applies to persons who are members of the border troops of Russian in Armenia and their families. By this decision, family members are considered to be living parents, children, husband, wife.
The decision shall enter into force upon its publication.