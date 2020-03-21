Coronavirus: Armenian president expresses hope Armenia, Artsakh will emerge from this challenge as winners

Artsakh must overcome this global disaster, said Armenian president Armen Sarkissian on Saturday during his visit to Karabakh.
President highlighted the need for responsibly.
“I especially appeal to young people who are easier to tolerate this disease,” he said. “This does not mean that being an irresponsible and possible carrier of this disease they cannot infect loved ones and relatives.”
According to him, the role of the state is also important, and he will talk about this with Artsakh president.
“I will be happy to share the experience and knowledge that I have acquired lately by communicating with the leaders of different countries, ministers of health, and scientists,” he added.
“This is another battle or war that we must wage against an invisible enemy, which is also a world enemy,” Sarkissian added. “I hope that Armenia and Artsakh will emerge from this big challenge as winners with minimal losses.”