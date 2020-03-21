News
Sarkissian says he has no plans to meet Artsakh presidential candidates while being in Karabakh
Sarkissian says he has no plans to meet Artsakh presidential candidates while being in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Armenian president Armen Sarkissian said he had no plans to meet Artsakh presidential candidate during his visit to Karabakh.

According to him, they would speak with president Bako Sahakyan about the general situation and the situation on the borders these days. 

“Of course, during my visit, we can also talk about the prospects of Artsakh's economic development and investment opportunities,” he said.

The Armenian president said although his visit has nothing to do with the upcoming elections in Artsakh, he is still interested in how the campaign is going, and what preparations have been made.

“I do not plan to meet any candidate. But maybe I will use the opportunity to appeal to all the candidates, first of all wishing them success,” he said adding that these elections should be free and independent of external or any other factors.
This text available in Հայերեն and Русский
