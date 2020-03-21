News
Sunday
March 22
News
Rouhani says social distancing in country amid coronavirus may last 2-3 weeks
Rouhani says social distancing in country amid coronavirus may last 2-3 weeks
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic is likely to last 2-3 weeks.

According to him, the coronavirus outbreak in the country is expected to slow down by then, PressTV reported

The president also urged the people to stay at home and limit their circle of contacts.

According to him, “anti-revolutionary elements” cherish plans to stop economic production in the country, but all measures are being taken to return economic production to normal.

Iran’s deputy health minister Alireza Raisi has said the total number of infected individuals across the country was 20,610.

“With 123 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 1,556. Unfortunately, we had 966 new cases since yesterday,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
