NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus
NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A longtime employee of NBC News died on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff members, The Guardian reported.

Larry Edgeworth, 61, worked in an equipment room at NBC News’ headquarters in New York. He had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, and had traveled the world with many of the network’s correspondents.

“We lost a dear colleague today. I wish you could have known him he brightened our lives and lifted our spirits with his love and kindness,” Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent, wrote on Twitter.
