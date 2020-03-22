Court accepts for proceedings Armenia PM daughter’s 2nd lawsuit against NGO head

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has accepted for proceedings the second lawsuit filed by Shushan Pashinyan, a daughter of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, against Narek Samsonyan, President of the "Civil Consciousness" NGO.
Shushan Pashinyan demands that Samsonyan refute the information considered slander, and compensate for the damage caused to her honor and dignity, valuing it at AMD 2 million.
Narek Samsonyan had written on Facebook that PM Pashinyan was buying black caviar for $3,000 each month from a Yerevan restaurant for her daughter.
This lawsuit was first brought to court on February 26, but the court returned it, finding that when filing this lawsuit, the plaintiff's legal representative had failed to comply with the provisions of the Civil Procedure Code.
A court date has not yet been set.