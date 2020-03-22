Court sentences Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporter to 3 years in prison

YEREVAN. – The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided over by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, sentenced Arman Minasyan, a supporter of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, to three years in prison over a dispute in the courtyard, according to Pastinfo.

Minasyan was charged for hitting V. Khudaverdyan, a Kocharyan opponent, during a dispute on September 12, 2019, at the courtyard of a Yerevan court.

The defendant had accepted the charges, voluntarily compensated damage caused to the injured party, and requested a speedy trial.

The court had granted the motion, found him guilty, and sentenced him to three years in prison.

But the defense has filed an appeal, requesting to overturn and commute this court verdict against defendant, who was reconciled with the injured party, and to put him on probation.