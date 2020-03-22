Embassy in Georgia: 140 Armenia citizens stuck at Upper Lars have been transported home

TBILISI. – As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it was possible to provide a corridor via Georgia for 140 Armenian citizens who were at the Russian sector of the Upper Lars border check point for several days, and transport them to Armenia by 5 buses and 4 minibuses. The Armenian embassy in Georgia informed about this on Facebook.
"The Embassy of the RA [Republic of Armenia] in Georgia coordinated the activities of welcoming the RA citizens in the territory of Georgia and transporting [them] to Bagratashen [border] checkpoint [of Armenia], providing them with food and essentials, as well as ensuring the disinfection activities of the one-time stopover of the RA citizens in the territory of Georgia," it added. "Let us emphasize that this transfer was carried out as an exception."