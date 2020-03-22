News
Embassy in Georgia: 140 Armenia citizens stuck at Upper Lars have been transported home
Embassy in Georgia: 140 Armenia citizens stuck at Upper Lars have been transported home
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

TBILISI. – As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it was possible to provide a corridor via Georgia for 140 Armenian citizens who were at the Russian sector of the Upper Lars border check point for several days, and transport them to Armenia by 5 buses and 4 minibuses. The Armenian embassy in Georgia informed about this on Facebook.

"The Embassy of the RA [Republic of Armenia] in Georgia coordinated the activities of welcoming the RA citizens in the territory of Georgia and transporting [them] to Bagratashen [border] checkpoint [of Armenia], providing them with food and essentials, as well as ensuring the disinfection activities of the one-time stopover of the RA citizens in the territory of Georgia," it added. "Let us emphasize that this transfer was carried out as an exception."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
