Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Croatia, 1 teen in critical condition

A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals, and widespread damage including to capital city Zagreb, The Associated Press reported.
A 15-year-old was reported to be in critical condition and several others were injured, news outlets reported.
The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of Zagreb, at 6:23am local time Sunday. The epicenter was seven kilometers north of Zagreb at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Many buildings in the capital cracked and walls and rooftops were damaged.