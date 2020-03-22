Man, 54, dies of bee sting in Armenia’ Shirak

A man has died Saturday after being stung by a bee in Bagravan village of Armenia’s Shirak Province. Bagravan village head Artyom Petrosyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Yesterday he was working in the yard when the bee stung him in the neck, on the vein," said the village mayor. “He was allergic, he had no medication at home, they quickly called the nurse, she came, injected [him], but they didn't manage; he died within 15 minutes."
Petrosyan added that the man was 54 years old, married, and has grown-up children.