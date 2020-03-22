News
Sunday
March 22
News
Sunday
March 22
France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation
France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, on Sunday passed in the first reading of the bill on establishing state of emergency sanitation in the country, which calls for special security measures by the state in connection with the  coronavirus pandemic, Le Parisien reports.

First, this document assumes that the government will be granted a two-week right to restrict public freedoms, including on the account of mass self-isolation.

On Sunday, this bill will be debated on in the Senate, the upper house of parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
