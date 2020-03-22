Jnews.ge: 30 Georgia citizens who returned from Armenia are accommodated in hotels

The residents of Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda municipalities, who entered from Armenia to Georgia on Saturday at the Ninotsminda border checkpoint and waited in the tent all day, remained in Samtskhe-Javakheti. The Akhalkalaki municipality informed that all these people were accommodated in Akhaltsikhe hotels.
Jnews.ge reported that 30 Georgian citizens had been waiting in the tent since the morning, until they would be moved to a quarantine zone.
Quarantine relocation of people entering Georgia has become mandatory, regardless of the country from which they entered. As a result, there were not enough hospitals, centers, and hotels that were hitherto declared quarantine zones, and therefore hotels in Samtskhe-Javakheti also began to become quarantine zones.
Deputy Mayor of Akhalkalaki Municipality Armen Marangozyan told Jnews.ge that everyone will be accommodated in the best hotels in Akhaltsikhe.
"They will spend 14 days there," he added. "And if no virus is detected in them, they will go to their homes."