Sunday
March 22
No coronavirus recorded in Karabakh army
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On Sunday, Hrach Yegoryan, Chief of the Military Medical Service, conducted inspections at several military units and military hospitals of the Defense Army of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to get familiarized with the course of the anti-epidemic processes to be organized to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the army.

As a result, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the army, the aforesaid military units and military hospitals are equipped with the necessary means to prevent infectious and epidemic diseases.

Also, all necessary anti-epidemic measures are taken to keep the Artsakh defense army free of the penetration of this virus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
