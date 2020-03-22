News
157 out of 190 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases of infection
157 out of 190 coronavirus cases in Armenia are linked to 2 primary cases of infection
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Of the 190 cases confirmed in Armenia by the sum, 157 are linked to the center of the two primary cases. This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

"As I had informed yesterday, those in close contact with 27 patients are in quarantine, and the rest of the contacts are in self-isolation," Health Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan added this on Facebook. "Those who have had close contacts with the other 6 patients have also been identified."

Earlier, we reported that a total of 190 cases of novel coronavirus were registered in Armenia as of Sunday 10:00am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
