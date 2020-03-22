News
Buckingham Palace staff member tests positive for coronavirus
Buckingham Palace staff member tests positive for coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

One of Queen Elizabeth II's employees at Buckingham Palace tested positive for coronavirus while she was still in residence there, it is reported, according to Mirror.

The aide reportedly fell ill and tested positive last week, and Royal Household staff who had contact with the person have been ordered to self-isolate.

It is said the worker was diagnosed with potentially deadly COVID-19 before the 93-year-old monarch moved to Windsor Castle.

The Queen has since moved to Windsor Castle earlier than usual for Easter.
