Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia

At present, 14 of the 190 coronavirus patients in Armenia have pneumonia, and six of them need intensive therapy because they have concomitant illnesses. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informed about this on Facebook livestream.
"They are under the supervision of the intensive care unit of Nork infectious [disease] hospital [in Yerevan], receive appropriate treatment for oxygen, but they are not given artificial respiration of the lungs," he added. “The situation of 6 citizens is not grave, it is assessed as stable, but it requires constant monitoring, which is being done. The other citizens do not receive special treatment; only fever reducing medicine. "
The minister also noted that the 14th day of infection of many people will end in several days, so they will be tested for coronavirus and, hopefully, be checked out.
Earlier, we reported that a total of 190 cases of novel coronavirus were registered in Armenia as of Sunday 10am.