Wagon-cabins placed at Armenia-Karabakh checkpoints for medical personnel
Wagon-cabins placed at Armenia-Karabakh checkpoints for medical personnel
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Wagon-cabins have been placed at Armenia-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) checkpoints for medical personnel. This was reported by Artsakh Ministry of Urban Development.

As per the respective statement, within the framework of measures aimed at preventing the spread of novel coronavirus in Artsakh, the interdepartmental commission coordinating the activities to prevent this disease has instructed by the Ministry of Urban Development to carry out furnishing and provide respective facilities for the convenience of the medical staff at the Armenia-Artsakh checkpoints.
