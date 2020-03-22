Russia citizens stage protest in front of Georgia embassy in Armenia

A group of Russian citizens of Armenian descent protested in front of the Georgian embassy in Armenia Sunday, A1+ reports.
The issue is that these persons are not able to cross the Armenian-Georgian border by car because of the state of emergency that is declared in Georgia.
One of the citizens, Sofya Khachatryan, informed that more than 300 people, who are Russian nationals, cannot return to their homes in Russia because due to the state of emergency, Georgia has imposed a ban on Russian citizens leaving for Russia via Georgia.
She added that they had also applied to the Russian embassy where they had responded that Georgia had blocked entrance to Russia through its territory, and they could not do anything so far.
They also had held a protest on Saturday, but have yet to receive a response.
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told A1+ in this regard that these persons are Russian citizens, and therefore there must be a Russian-Georgian agreement to allow them to go to Russia via Georgia.
Naghdalyan added that they cannot mediate for the citizens of another country.
