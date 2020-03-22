News
Teen girl severely beaten in Gyumri still at hospital intensive care unit
Teen girl severely beaten in Gyumri still at hospital intensive care unit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The 13-year-old girl from Gyumri is now in stable condition. Gevorg Derdzyan, spokesperson of the Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The child remains in the same state," he said. “She is still at the intensive care unit; she is in stable condition."

On March 5, a 28-year-old man in Gyumri severely beat this girl and her mother, the latter died while the girl suffered severe injuries and was taken to the aforesaid hospital. The man has been charged and arrested.
