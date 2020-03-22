News
Monday
March 23
News
Monday
March 23
PM: I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia
I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this on Facebook livestream while presenting their strategy to combat coronavirus.

"This time we asked [the Georgians] for an exception, they opened the road, but we have to respect each other's rules, and I ask our compatriots to use air transport only when traveling from Russia to Armenia," he said. "But Upper Lars [checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border] is open for cargo transportation; and cargo transportation will be carried out."

Pashinyan added that there is no and will not be any country that will be able to evade the coronavirus.

As reported earlier, the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 194 in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
