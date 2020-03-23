News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump to deploy National Guard in California, New York, Washington states
Trump to deploy National Guard in California, New York, Washington states
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

US authorities have signed up to deploy the National Guard in New York, California, and Washington to combat the spread of coronavirus, said US President Donald Trump at White House.

"And through (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the federal government will be funding 100% of the cost of deploying national guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus while those governors remain in command,” CNN reported quoting Trump. "We'll be following them and we hope they can do the job and I think they will. I spoke with all three of the governors today, just a little while ago and they're very happy with what we're going to be doing." Trump said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which calculates based on data from federal and local authorities, over 32 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the US. The deal toll has reached 409.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition
Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan emphasized that...
 Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus
A total of 9,045 coronavirus cases have been recorded only in New York…
 Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media
After the government declared a state of emergency, the...
 Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon…
 Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected
Armenia has exported products to the member states of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos