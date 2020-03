Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has hinted that Tokyo Olympics could be postponed amid the latest developments, CNBC reported.

“If the IOC’s decision means it becomes impossible to hold [the Olympics] in a ‘complete form,’ as I have previously said, then a decision may have to be made to postpone them,” Abe told Parliament on Monday.

However, according to him, canceling the event is “not an option.”

The Olympics are schedued to be held from July 24 to August 9.