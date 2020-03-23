Armenian and Israeli health ministers specify approaches to fight coronavirus

After a phone talk between Armenian president Armen Sarkissian and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, the two countries' health ministries established a contact, Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook.

According to him, during their phone talks, they shared the experience of the two countries and adjusted approaches to the fight against coronavirus by agreeing to move contacts to a more professional field between epidemiologists and infectious diseases.

Torosyan also noted there were 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel at the time their talks were held, and 20 of patients needed intensive therapy.