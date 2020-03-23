News
Saudi Arabia declares curfew due to coronavirus
Saudi Arabia declares curfew due to coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques of Saudi Arabia has issued a curfew order to limit spread of Novel Coronavirus from seven in the evening until six in the morning for 21 days starting in the evening of Monday 23 March, reports SPA.

“The Ministry of Interior shall take the necessary measures to implement the curfew, and all civil and military authorities must cooperate fully with the Ministry of Interior in this regard. Exempt from the curfew are employees of the vital sectors of the public and private sectors whose work requires continued performance during the curfew period, and that includes employees of the security, military and media sectors, and workers in the sensitive health and service sectors, for which a detailed statement will be issued by the Ministry of Interior, bearing in mind that this shall be in the narrowest scope and in accordance with the procedures and controls set by the concerned authority,” the Custodian’s order reads, reports TASS.
