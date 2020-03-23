News
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to purchase 10 lung ventilation devices for Armenian hospitals
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to purchase 10 lung ventilation devices for Armenian hospitals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders and Chairmen have issued a statement on the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the partners and supporters of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, we would like to confirm that during the outbreak of COVID-19 we fully intend to continue our global efforts to help the most vulnerable while supporting local health professionals on the front lines.

At the core of Aurora’s mission is the drive to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world. It couldn’t be more relevant after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. Today, we are more committed than ever to lending a helping hand to those who might otherwise be overlooked or forsaken entirely.

This global outbreak has shifted the global agenda. While the world is focusing on manufacturing the vaccine and minimizing the damage, refugees and other vulnerable communities inalterably supported by Aurora continue to suffer and face additional pressures in light of COVID-19. It is important for us not to lose sight of their hardship.

Aurora will continue giving a second chance to those who have already been through so much. At the same time, the Initiative will contribute to fighting the pandemic and supporting the medical staff by providing ten lung ventilation devices for Armenian Hospitals using the funds raised via #AraratChallenge campaign.

As a universal movement, we take the safety and health of our global community extremely seriously. In these trying and uncertain times, one thing is very clear: every day, more and more people in the world will need assistance, and it is our duty and responsibility to provide it.

This challenge is faced by all of humanity, and we urge all of you to join Aurora in rising to it.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
