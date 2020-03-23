Armenian parliament's standing committee debates punishment for quarantine violators

YEREVAN. – The essence of the proposal by the Armenian government is to provide temporary regulation of the activities of individuals and organizations involved in the dissemination of information, Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said during a discussion in the parliament's standing committee on legal and state affairs.

As reported earlier, the Armenian parliament approved amendments to the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences in its first reading on March 20. The draft bill will be debated during the parliamentary session on Monday, March 23.

The government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation. The government suggests that the fine has to be equal to 300-500 minimum monthly wages. The Cabinet also offers to punish those who would violate the restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information set by the rules under a state of emergency.

As to the amendments to the Criminal Code, violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation during a state of emergency, which negligently caused infection of others, will be punished by an arrest up to 3 months, or imprisonment up to five years.