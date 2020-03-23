Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today told parliamentarians that the government is currently considering introducing a different framework for restricting freedom of speech during the state of emergency in the country or lifting the restriction completely.
The minister added that the government also proposes to refer to mass media outlets as outlets carrying out media activities. “This is not only for the state of emergency, but also the future since the mass media covers a narrow scope. For instance, it doesn’t cover websites,” he said.
After the government declared a state of emergency, the Commandant’s Office was criticized for its actions against the media.
Rustam Badasyan said the restrictions might be totally lifted and that the government will announce its decision soon.