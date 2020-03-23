News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.01
EUR
528.77
RUB
6.13
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media
Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today told parliamentarians that the government is currently considering introducing a different framework for restricting freedom of speech during the state of emergency in the country or lifting the restriction completely.

The minister added that the government also proposes to refer to mass media outlets as outlets carrying out media activities. “This is not only for the state of emergency, but also the future since the mass media covers a narrow scope. For instance, it doesn’t cover websites,” he said.

After the government declared a state of emergency, the Commandant’s Office was criticized for its actions against the media.

Rustam Badasyan said the restrictions might be totally lifted and that the government will announce its decision soon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition
Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan emphasized that...
 Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus
A total of 9,045 coronavirus cases have been recorded only in New York…
 Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon…
 Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected
Armenia has exported products to the member states of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy...
 Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus
The parties expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos